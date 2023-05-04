Kate Middleton’s Pre-Coronation Look Redefines Pub Attire

Scroll To See More Images

Kate Middleton has a busy week ahead with King Charles III’s coronation taking place this Saturday. With a packed schedule of formal events and royal protocol, Kate Middleton and Prince William managed to unwind with a pint or two of Pale Ale with an official appearance at a local pub ahead of the coronation. Kate Middleton’s pre-coronation look was not your typical take on pub attire—but her elevated look may inspire your next post-work happy hour outfit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled via the Tube to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho to mingle with locals ahead of the highly-anticipated coronation. Photos of the event show Kate Middleton and Prince William pouring beers from the draft behind the bar and sliding into a booth for a drink—appropriately, they each had a glass of Kingmaker Pale Ale. Kate Middleton is a pro at dressing for an occassion, whether that includes her favorite pair of white Superga sneakers or a pair of white Jimmy Choo stilettos. For this appearance, she chose the latter and wore a dressier look to the pub given the more formal tone of the week.

Kate Middleton created her look by repeating a few favorite pieces from her closet. The main piece in the ensemble was a bright red Eponine London dress coat that features a high collar and matching red buttons down the front. She’s worn the coat twice before, once in 2021 to the launch of her published photography book “Hold Still” and once during the Platinum Jubilee. The coat has a blue lining which completed the patriotic red, white and blue color scheme of Kate Middleton’s look—a nod to the Union Jack.

She paired the jacket with a white Suzannah dress and accessorized it with a white Mulberry top handle bag—another repeat item from her wardrobe. The Princess of Wales completed the look with a pair of gold pearl hoop earrings by the brand Maria Black. The earrings are a staple for Kate Middleton (and retail for under $400). She’s worn them previously for three separate occasions including a visit to Jamaica and a street party during the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William kept his look slightly more casual for the outing. He wore a light blue button-down with navy slacks and a brown blazer to the Duck and Dog pub. The couple has been moving quickly between appearances together ahead of the coronation. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a coronation rehearsal the day prior at Westminister Abbey. They attended the rehearsal with their three children who will also be attending the coronation. Prince George, who is the oldest at 9 years old, will be directly involved in the coronation ceremony as one of King Charle’s pages of honor.

Despite the traditional structure of the coronation, the ceremony dress code is expected to be more modernized and dressed-down than it has been in the past. Perhaps, there won’t be much of a difference between royal pub attire and royal coronation attire.