See All of Kate Middleton’s Outfits From Her Stylish Royal Tour

It’s been quite a week for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her hubby Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. The royals — who somehow manage to maintain one of the most normal celebrity relationships ever — have been on the Diamond Jubilee Tour of Southeast Asia.
They’ve traveled to numerous countries and islands, did a slew of charity work and broken bread with heads of state. The lovebirds also caused a bit of scandal: As they were making their way around the South Pacific, paparazzi pics of Kate sunbathing topless at a private residence were released in a French magazine. As expected, the massive invasion of privacy was handled with grace by Kate, who has proven herself to truly be class act, much like William’s beloved late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.
The good news: Photographers managed to capture every one of Kate’s fabulous outfits during the royal tour and we’ve rounded them up for you in the gallery above. Click through and let us know — which of Kate’s ensembles was your favorite?
On September 11, Kate Middleton kicked off the first day of the Diamond Jubilee tour with this striking Prabal Gurung dress in Singapore.
Photo:
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Kate visited the Singapore Botanical Gardens in a a stunning Jenny Packham dress. Fellow Brit Packham is a favorite of Kate's, as well as other celebs.
Photo:
Nicky Loh/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge killed it in RAOUL on the second day of the Diamond Jubilee tour.
Photo:
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
This isn't the first time Kate Middleton has chosen a dress by designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. You may remember a certain frock she wore on April 29, 2011. (Hint: her wedding dress). Which do you like better?
Photo:
Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images
For dinner, Kate changed into this printed Erdem dress.
Photo:
Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images
This Alexander McQueen dress Kate wore to dinner with the Sultan of Malaysia is our personal favorite from the royal tour.
Photo:
Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
Another Jenny Packham dress, this time at the airport.
Photo:
Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images
Kate opted for a refined look from Beulah London in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Photo:
Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
Kate wowed in one of the Middleton sisters' favorite designers, Alice Temperley,
Photo:
Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images
Another chic airport look from the Duchess: Here, Kate wore British designer Jonathan Saunders.
Photo:
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate chose a festive frock from Tav Pacific, along with her trusted L.K. Bennett wedges.
Photo:
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In British favorite Mulberry, Kate arrived in Marau in the Solomon Islands.
Photo:
Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
In a yellow Jaeger dress, Kate visited the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands.
Photo:
Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
Yet again, Kate put other celebs' airport style to shame in a pale lemon eyelet number.
Photo:
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In another dress by Alice Temperley, Kate danced with the ladies at the Vaiku Falekaupule in Tuvalu.
Photo:
Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images