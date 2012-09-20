See All of Kate Middleton’s Outfits From Her Stylish Royal Tour

It’s been quite a week for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her hubby Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. The royals — who somehow manage to maintain one of the most normal celebrity relationships ever — have been on the Diamond Jubilee Tour of Southeast Asia.

They’ve traveled to numerous countries and islands, did a slew of charity work and broken bread with heads of state. The lovebirds also caused a bit of scandal: As they were making their way around the South Pacific, paparazzi pics of Kate sunbathing topless at a private residence were released in a French magazine. As expected, the massive invasion of privacy was handled with grace by Kate, who has proven herself to truly be class act, much like William’s beloved late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The good news: Photographers managed to capture every one of Kate’s fabulous outfits during the royal tour and we’ve rounded them up for you in the gallery above. Click through and let us know — which of Kate’s ensembles was your favorite?