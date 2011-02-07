Kate Middleton’s Gown Update, Vanessa Paradis Channels Depp

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte.. only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Vanessa Paradis covers i-D with a rose eye patch thereby channeling a more femme version of her man as Cap’t Jack Sparrow. (Design Scene)

Check out Georgia May Jagger’s Hudson jeans campaign. Apparently this chick can pull of Chanel and skinny jeans equally amazing. (Fashion Copious)

GAP HQ is leaving the sunny freedom of San Francisco to set up shop in freezing, grey NYC. Sorry, it’s been a long winter. (Styleite)

Bruce Oldfield who is rumored to be designing Kate Middleton’s dress but probably isn’t went on Good Morning America to give his two cents, explaining, “I’m sure the dress is going to be modest in terms of coverage. It has to be, you know? It will have sleeves, it has to have sleeves. You can’t walk down Westminster Abbey in a strapless dress it just won’t happen. (The Cut)

David Yurman is launching a Facebook contest today featuring bloggers like Rumi Neely of fashiontoast, Jenn Camp of Le Fashion and Le Love, and Lauren Sherman of Fashionista. All you have to do is upload your fave original romantic pic and have your friends vote for you – winners get two pieces of jewelry and one is supposed to go to your BF as if he has a shot at you not keeping both. (David Yurman Facebook)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @jimshi809 Mayjor models alert @MilkStudios! Every turn I take I run into half a dozen. Obvs #nyfw castings are in high gear! They all look so young! #obviously

RT @FashionweekNYC Quote of the Day: Everyone makes mistakes! Erase your need for perfection & replace it with understanding! Hmm, maybe don’t tell your boss this one.

RT @VeraWangGang Vera Wang Is today your lucky day?? WIN TICKETS to Vera’s Fall 2011 Runway Show (Feb 15 @ Lincoln Center) #NYFW Follow to enter: http://bit.ly/eT6JiT Just a little public service announcement for you…

RT @JaneKeltnerdeV Time traveling to the 80s at Starbucks. http://twitpic.com/3xhf18 It’s like Hot Tub Time Machine!

RT @HanneliM Aww thank you @Chloe_fashion for the Valentines surprise! I love it! http://twitpic.com/3xh928 Fashion gifts are better than bf gifts, no?