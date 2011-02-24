Kate Middleton Wore Clothes, Got Photographed; Franco’s Plan

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Want to see what James Franco has up his sleeve? Vanity Fair has a few ideas… (Vanity Fair)

Keds is going to be making clothes for the ladies and the mens. Will it be little floral dresses like Brenda Walsh used to rock her Keds with? (WWD)

Kate Middleton wore feathers and a camel coat for a boat launch on an island in the Irish Sea. Fun! (The Cut)

Bill Cunningham likes to be behind the camera and not in front of the film screen either, obviously. The famed photog said he had no plans to see the documentary made about him. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Arizona Muse backstage at Prada http://twitpic.com/43bmzv Ciao, Arizona!

RT @dkny HUGE drop of water just fell on my forehead, wetting front of hair. #AHHHHH The. Worst.

RT @johnjannuzzi editorials confuse me sometimes. if it’s head to toe in one designer…does that make it less valuable? is it less creative? hmm #fashionquestions

RT @hanukhanuk hanukhanuk only tv i want to watch now, “a cinderella story” starring hilary duff, is on hbo latino. The. Second. Worst