Kate Middleton Is Planning to Keep Prince William & Harry From Feuding at Philip’s Funeral

Keeping the peace. Kate Middleton is expected to prevent Prince William and Harry’s feud from impacting Prince Philip’s funeral, a source tells the Daily Telegraph. According to the insider, the Duchess of Cambridge will help her husband and brother-in-law put on a “unified front” during the ceremony.

As for why the onus is on Kate to act as “peacekeeper,” as The Daily Telegraph reports, is another discussion—after all, it’s ultimately up to Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, to settle their longstanding feud. According to the Telegraph’s insider, the brothers at least “agree” on keeping things civil during Prince Philip’s funeral. But the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, reportedly still feels called to support her husband and brother-in-law work through their rift, as she has found their feud “difficult and upsetting” for some time.

“Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, she has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting,” the source said of Kate in a report by The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, April 13. “She is certainly someone who shies away from conflict, and will be hoping to soothe the tensions.”

Prince Philip’s funeral will mark the first time William and Harry reunite in the U.K. since Harry’s royal exit with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. The ceremony, which takes place on Saturday, April 17, also comes a month after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview on CBS, where Harry suggested his brother and father were “trapped” by the royal institution and revealed his relationship with his brother remained one of “distance.”

As a source described to Us Weekly in March, Kate also acted as a “pillar of strength” for William following Harry’s comments to Oprah. “Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps,” the insider told the magazine at the time. “They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.” With the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, it now seems like Kate remains a stoic supporter to her husband.