Kate Middleton Wedding Dress Breaks Guest Attendance Record

The McQueen Exhibit,”Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”closed with a final attendance count reaching 661,509 visitors, making it the eighth biggest show on record at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. Impressive in itself, but one simple wedding dress could be challenging that number.

According to a palace rep, Kate Middleton‘s wedding dress is poised to either match or top that with over 600,000 guests to date. The Duchess’ McQueen couture dress went on display in late July at Buckingham Palace and the exhibit finally closed its doors on Monday after a hugely successful showing.

The newly-crowned royal is getting kudos from the family with a spokeswoman for the Royal Collection saying, “It is an incredible figure.It is easily a record. We were thrilled to welcome people from all over the world and delighted it has been such a huge success.”In fact, the royal wedding has boosted royal sightseeing overall with visitor numbers up at all the official homes this year.

(Well done, Kate and Wills!)

Word is, now that Kate has proven her fanatic following she will resume her royal studies and have her historic gown preserved and stored away in the palace fashion archives. The royal rep confirms Kate is”keen to ensure that the dress survives undamaged for as long as possible, and so this inevitably means limiting the number of times that it is transported or displayed.”

Looks like the McQueen exhibitdue to hit London soon will have to suffice until Prince Harry decides to settle down and tie the knot.

