Kate Middleton Wears McQueen at Royal Baby’s Christening

As if Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, couldn’t be any more perfect in her post-baby wardrobe choices, the new mom stepped out in a gorgeous cream suit with a ruffled detail by Alexander McQueen for royal baby George’s christening.

HRH Prince George himself wore a handmade replica of the royal christening gown—awash in cream-colored lace—that was created by the dressmaker to the Queen, Angela Kelly and looked seriously calm and cute. True to form, Duchess Catherine topped off her look with her signature fascinator—a cream confection featuring a giant rose—designed by Jane Taylor.

The rest of the royal family was, of course, in attendance—from Queen Elizabeth in a fetching shade of robin’s-egg blue to Pippa Middleton, who wore a cream coat to match her sister’s. (Just like at the royal wedding!) In addition to the baptism—which featured water from the River Jordan, FYI—the christening also featured the announcing of Prince George’s seven (that’s right, seven!) godparents. Congratulations to the whole extended royal family!