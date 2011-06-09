Kate Middleton Wears First Gown Since the Major One

Kate Middleton looks, like, really, super beautiful in a blush pink Swarovski crystal embroidered gown by Jenny Packham, which she wore for the Absolute Return for Kids (ARK) gala in London. Like, really pretty.

As she tends to, the Duchess wore her hair loose and relaxed, and she probably did her own makeup because that’s how she rolls. Normally, I’m not so into a flutter sleeve but it looks good on her and for someone who tends towards simplicity, I appreciate that she went with something glam and sparkly and those shoes look truly stellar. I love a good ankle strap.

Congratulations, Jenny Packham, you’re about to make some money.