StyleCaster
Share

Donatella Versace Wants to Dress Kate Middleton! 10 Looks We Think Would Work on the Duchess

What's hot
StyleCaster

Donatella Versace Wants to Dress Kate Middleton! 10 Looks We Think Would Work on the Duchess

Julie Gerstein
by

Kate Middleton and Donatella Versace? At first glance (and second, and third) such a fashion collaboration makes no sense. But that hasn’t stopped Donatella from dreaming that the Duchess might one day wear her designs.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the designer waxed poetic on Middleton’s fine form. “She can wear anything because she has a fantastic body,” said Versace, and expressed the desire to one day dress her (she also said she’d like to dress Queen Elizabeth II. “I could put her in the colours in this collection, the lilac, pale pinks and purples, but my dream was to put her in black,” she said.)

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

MORE: Kate Middleton Turns 32! Celebrate With With 32 (Royally!) Defining Moments

Middleton typically favors slightly conservative fashion lines like Issa, Temperley, and Jenny Packham, as opposed to flashy, sexy collections like Versace, but it’s not entirely out of the realm to imagine Kate in certain Versace numbers.

To prove it, we took a look at some of Versace’s most recent collections and picked out a few Kate-appropriate looks. We don’t imagine she’ll be in the famous safety-pin dress anytime soon—she does have royal responsibilities after all—but there are some things we thing she could certainly pull off.

Take a look and tell us what you think!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share