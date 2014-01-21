Donatella Versace Wants to Dress Kate Middleton! 10 Looks We Think Would Work on the Duchess

Kate Middleton and Donatella Versace? At first glance (and second, and third) such a fashion collaboration makes no sense. But that hasn’t stopped Donatella from dreaming that the Duchess might one day wear her designs.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the designer waxed poetic on Middleton’s fine form. “She can wear anything because she has a fantastic body,” said Versace, and expressed the desire to one day dress her (she also said she’d like to dress Queen Elizabeth II. “I could put her in the colours in this collection, the lilac, pale pinks and purples, but my dream was to put her in black,” she said.)

Middleton typically favors slightly conservative fashion lines like Issa, Temperley, and Jenny Packham, as opposed to flashy, sexy collections like Versace, but it’s not entirely out of the realm to imagine Kate in certain Versace numbers.

To prove it, we took a look at some of Versace’s most recent collections and picked out a few Kate-appropriate looks. We don’t imagine she’ll be in the famous safety-pin dress anytime soon—she does have royal responsibilities after all—but there are some things we thing she could certainly pull off.

Take a look and tell us what you think!