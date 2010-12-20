Kate Middleton Fashion Update: The Almost Royal Wore Temperley

Photo: Chris Jackson, Getty Images

You know how people get all riled when M’Obama rocks a designer who’s not from, gasp, the US? Well, Kate Middleton knows better than to cross the Queen or the rest of the UK for that matter. The princess-in-waiting wore Brit designer Alice Temperley‘s Titan dress, an embellished white chiffon from the London label’s Fall 2009 collection to The Thursford Christmas Spectacular, a Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser. She paired the black and white with a little black jacket and sheer tights, for an utterly holiday inspired look without going too far in red velvet.

It’s a bit more intricate than the Reiss and Issa dresses she’s worn recently, but it’s clear Middy’s a girl who likes something that hits at the knees and is a bit fitted through the bodice. That’s my new nickname for her btw, and what I would have called her had I played field hockey with her at St.Andrew’s. I just have a feeling we’re going to be great friends.