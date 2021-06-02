Duchess Kate’s Uncle Thinks Harry Needs to ‘Get a Grip’ in His ‘Self-Indulgent’ Feud With William

Keeping the peace. Kate Middleton’s uncle weighed in on Prince Harry and William’s feud recently, revealing that his niece is still “trying to mediate” amid what he believes is a “self-indulgent episode” on Harry’s part.

Gary Goldsmith—the brother of Duchess Kate’s mother—claimed in an interview published by Closer Magazine on Tuesday, June 1, that the Duke of Sussex, 36, needs to “get a grip” before his feud with William, 38, ends up going too far. “If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful,” Goldsmith said. “The harsh truth—in my opinion—is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild.”

Goldsmith continued, “But if anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can… she’s trying to mediate.” As Kate’s uncle noted, “Harry and Kate were great friends, they were a trio with William and a strong unit,” before Harry’s decision to step back from his role as a senior working member of the royal family alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020. As such, Kate, 39, “wouldn’t like that [rift] happening and she is trying to look after her husband and do what she can to make things right,” he explained.

These comments by Kate’s uncle came just weeks after Prince Harry continued to open up about his experience prior to his royal exit as part of his new mental health docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See. In the series, which premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21, Harry described being met with “total neglect” and “total silence” each time he reached out for help from his family regarding his or Meghan’s mental health.

Prince William was reportedly not too pleased about Harry’s comments. “William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, May 21. “Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus,” the insider continued.

Whereas Kate’s uncle believes things will “soon” be too far gone to repair, Us Weekly’s source seemed to suggest that there’s already no coming back from this. “There’s no way they’ll ever trust him after this,” the insider said of Harry. “The damage is done.”