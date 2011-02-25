Kate Middleton Taking Notes From The Nancy Reagan Playbook

Kate Middleton handles a million hungry fashion eyes on her with total grace. I will not however respond to that loveliness by just liking everything she wears.

Kate is 29 years old, which is young. However, when she showed up to the University of St. Andrews she wore a red skirt suit that looked straight out of the Nancy Reagan giving a speech on D.A.R.E. playbook.

I’m sure she thought the boots would add a little edgy youth to the matching suit, but I have to say she was wrong. I’m not anti-skirt suit, an adorably tweedy Chanel would have put my in her fashion favor forever. Although, red is the color for Fall, I can’t help but think this whole thing is dated and matronly. Who even says matronly anymore? I think the skirt suit is bringing it out of me.

Photo: Chris Walker, Getty Images