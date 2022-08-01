8 Striped Sweaters That Rival Kate Middleton’s Preppy Look

Scroll To See More Images

As a royal, Kate Middleton’s fashion choices are often classic, timeless and preppy. As a result, the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t frequently jump on the bandwagon to follow a trend. However, sometimes the trends follow her. Kate Middleton’s sweater choice—a simple striped crewneck—is about to be everywhere. Come September, The Duchess may just have to change her title to Queen of Fall Fashion.

Striped sweaters fluctuate in the trend cycle every few years and I predict that they’re about to peak again. In case you haven’t heard, ballet flats are making a controversial comeback (love ‘em or hate ‘em)—an indicator that fashionistas like Madeline (the book character), the Royals, Taylor Swift and Blair Waldorf are all about to make an appearance on your outfit vision boards.

When Kate Middleton isn’t dressing up in gowns and feathered hats, she prefers functional outfits with a sporty edge. The striped sweater has nautical roots which is why it was a perfect choice for Kate Middleton to wear for an outing with the Great Britain SailGP Team. Kate Middleton eventually changed into actual racing gear to join the team in a race but her initial look suggested that she’d be spending the day casually boating.

The Duchess of Cambridge tucked her striped sweater into a pair of high-waisted white shorts (which were very similar to a pair Meghan Markle wore recently). She accessorized with simple small gold hoops and her favorite pair of Superga sneakers. Her long wavy hair was worn with a side part—who knows, maybe we’ll see that trend reemerge too?

Whether you love Kate Middleton’s outfit because it is classic or because it’s the next big thing, I’ve found eight sweaters to help you copy her look.

Oversized Crewneck Sweater in Stripe

Nobody does preppy-chic quite like J.Crew and this knit sweater proves it. The heavier material ensures that this will be warm enough to wear once temps drop in the fall and winter.

Stripe Cotton Ribbed Sweater

This striped sweater is a thinner knit, making it great for layering over a white button-up or tying around your shoulders. It’s available in sizes XS-3X.

Men’s Stripe Cotton Crewneck Sweater

One of my favorite fashion hacks is shopping in the men’s section, especially if I’m going for an oversized look. This sweater fits the bill.

Wide Stripe Knit Sweater

If navy feels too basic, switch the striped sweater up with a thick brown stripe instead. This gives the style more of a minimalist natural look and less of a preppy feel.

Striped Knit Sweater

This thin knit option from Zara is perfect if you love the striped sweater look but want something more lightweight.

Quarter Zip Striped Sweater

Take a page (or a hanger) out of your dad’s closet and get your stripe fix with a quarter zip. I love this style because it’s a mix of sporty and preppy which means it works for any occasion.

Oversized Striped Sweater

This is the red v-neck version of Kate Middleton’s classic sweater. If you size up, you can achieve the effortless off-the-shoulder look on that’s pictured on the model.

Sweater With Collar

Are you going yachting? Probably not—but if you wanted to pretend (and maybe manifest) then this collared sweater will work in your favor.