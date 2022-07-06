Kate Middleton’s Favorite Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

We all have that one pair of shoes that we wear—hundreds of times—until the sole falls apart, the white turns grey and the logo’s faded away. When they’ve reached the end of their lifeline, the only possible option is to buy another pair (because you simply can’t live without them). For me, this is how I feel about my New Balances but for Kate Middleton, it’s Superga sneakers. The Duchess of Cambridge has proved that glass slippers are out, and slip-on sneakers are in.

Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing sensible black heels, flats or the occasional heeled boot to accompany her wide array of midi dresses and formal wear—but when the Duchess of Cambridge has a moment for comfort, she reaches for Superga sneakers. The royal fashion icon has been pictured wearing the brand’s classic white canvas sneaker since 2016 to everything from official royal events to strolls on a day off. Clearly, the shoes are fit for a queen—er, Duchess.

We’ve seen quite a few trends come and go since 2016—including high-low skirts, velvet chokers, and lace-up tops. There’s a good chance you (or Kate Middleton) wouldn’t be caught dead in these trends in 2022 so the survival of the Superga sneaker speaks volumes about their timeless style and versatility. Over the years, Kate Middleton has found new ways to style the shoe while remaining completely loyal to the white shade.

Even though this photo was taken in 2016, Kate Middleton’s entire look would still be considered just as chic now.

Kate Middleton wore low-top Superga sneakers to the London marathon back in 2017 with a pair of black skinny jeans.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her white Superga sneakers to dress down an eyelet blouse and wide-leg trousers at the 2019 Chelsea Flower show. This outfit is the perfect example of how to style Superga sneakers for an office setting, lunch date or weekend trip.

Luckily for us, even timeless pieces occasionally go on sale, and right now, a variety of Superga sneakers are majorly discounted ahead of Prime Day on Amazon. Keep scrolling to snag a pair before they sell out.

