Kate Middleton Went Full-On Princess Mode For The ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

Kate Middleton is a duchess, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to channel her inner Disney princess every now and again! For the London premiere of No Time to Die, the Duchess of Cambridge got all dolled up in her royal finery to walk the red carpet alongside not only her hubby, Prince William, but also Billie Eilish, Daniel Craig and tons of other Hollywood stars.

It’s true that Middleton walks a red carpet less frequently than most of the celebs at the premiere, but that only means she has some great looks saved up for when the rare opportunity strikes! For the most part, we either see Middleton dressed down or going full-out. When she volunteers or bops around London with her children, she’s usually in jeans and a sweater. When she’s at an event, though? It’s always a perfectly-tailored matching two-piece set, a polished dress or a gorgeous gown—and she leaned into that last category hard for the premiere.

Middleton wore a custom Jenny Packham gown of shimmering gold sequins radiating out from the center. And if that wasn’t enough, she decided to go full royal: That thing had a cape! The structured, embellished shoulders cascaded down into a gorgeous floor-length cape that wafted behind her as she walked. It couldn’t have been dreamier.

I hope you know this TikTok reference: Now, let’s here it for the back of the dress!

TBH, if she had a tiara on I would think it was her coronation day. Total queen vibes! And no doubt happy to be dressing up again, Middleton didn’t skimp out on accessories. Her large gold embellished O’Nita earrings make quite a statement on their own!

As for glam, Middleton went with a voluminous old-school updo and her signature mom’s-night-out smoky eye and nude lip combo.

You won’t find me singing anything but praise for Middleton’s red carpet style. Given that she’s not a regular celebrity, she has to strike that perfect balance between formal and fun with every single look—and she manages to do so without ever looking boring. Instead, she’s constantly serving sophisticated chic!

In my opinion, Middleton has the best royal style of the whole family. Scroll through a few of her most memorable red carpet looks below and just try to tell me you don’t agree.

2020 BAFTAs in Alexander McQueen

Not only is the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2020 BAFTAs stunning, but she also rewore it. It made its debut back in 2012 for a state dinner. I love that she gets her wear out of her favorite pieces!

2017 BAFTAs in Alexander McQueen

That wasn’t her only McQueen BAFTAs slay, though. The very first time she and Prince William attended together, she wore this knockout black gown with gorgeous floral embroidery.

2013 Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom Premiere in Roland Mouret

This Roland Mouret dress was the epitome of minimalist chic on the red carpet for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. She even styled with black accessories, a chunky necklace and a voluminous ponytail (rare for her!) to edge it up a little.

2015 Spectre Premiere in Jenny Packham

By far, one of her dreamiest looks to date is this gauzy Jenny Packham gown. Blue is most definitely her color.