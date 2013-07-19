Stroller Wars: Bugaboo and MacLaren Aim to be Kate Middleton’s Brand of Choice



Obviously, we’re all waiting with bated breath for the royal baby to arrive. Despite a reported due date of July 11, we’ve seen no signs of life of the future heir or heiress to Britain’s throne. However, many are waiting on another crucial detail: What stroller Kate Middleton will use! There’s no way that the Queen will let Prince William’s baby be carried around in just any pram, so it’s clear that it’s going to be a top-shelf brand.

The Daily Mail (who seem to have unlimited access to Middleton’s brain), recently reported that Middleton had scooped up a blue Bugaboo stroller, a very popular brand that many A-listers trot their tots around in. As we’ve seen with brands like Zara and Reiss, which Middleton has unofficially endorsed by wearing, a royal indirectly approving of your product means massive sales.

So, this Bugaboo rumor has the Brits in a tizzy, as it’s a Dutch brand. And let’s face it, considering the British economy is basically in the hands of the royal family (this baby is supposedly on track to generate around $380 million), it seems unfair to not choose a home grown stroller. Naturally, people are hoping she goes with MacLaren, a longstanding leader in the stroller market who suffered in the press after they were forced to recall strollers in the US after various infant-related injuries.

Of course, we won’t know who has won the stroller war until Middleton actually steps out with her offspring, but whatever she does choose will have a serious impact. The Center for Retail Research suggests that stroller sales will rise 13 percent in the next year as new parents try to emulate the royal family. Basically, she better choose wisely, because the fate of the British stroller market is almost completely up to her.

What do you think—should Middleton keep in local and choose an English stroller?