Kate Middleton is Now a ‘Simpsons’ Character

You know you’ve made it when artists decide to turn your likeness into animated characters: Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo—known for creating irreverent fashion-based cartoons—has turned Kate Middleton and the Queen of England into characters from “The Simpsons.”

Titled “Born to be an Icon” the cheeky animations shows the famous Duchess looking chic as usual throughout London, Buckingham Palace, The Grand Staircase and The Throne Room.

Last year in August, Palombo— a knitwear designer who showed at Milan Fashion Week, and is he’s now focused on creating subversive posts for his blog Humor Chic—created a witty Kama Sutra-style sex guide starring Homer Simpson and Anna Wintour that portrayed the two engaged in various kinky acts including role play, submission and foot fetishism, and turned Kim Kardashian and Kanye West into Simpsons earlier this summer.

Check out the sketches of Kate and the queen below, and then check out other fashion heavyweights and celebs who’ve been animated!