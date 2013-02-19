Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Flattering Dress For First Time Since Bikini Photo Scandal

A week ago, a German tabloid angered the Palace by publishing photos of a pregnant Kate Middleton clad in a bikini while on her “babymoon” with Prince William in Mustique. However, that didn’t deter the always-elegant Duchess of Cambridge from making her first public appearance (only her second since the initial announcement that she was expecting) on an official visit to women’s addiction treatment center Hope House.

Kate didn’t attempt to cover up her developing baby bump (she’s due in July) and wore a flattering MaxMara jersey wrap dress, said to be past-season and around $175. She paired it with simple black pumps (which we’re willing to bet came from her favorite shoe designer L.K. Bennett) and nude tights, proving that the baby on the way hasn’t hindered her classically chic style.

