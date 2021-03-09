Kate Middleton Might Be Sending a Message to Meghan Markle by Wearing This Accessory

Just a day after the Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all with Oprah, it looks like Kate Middleton wore Meghan Markle’s favorite earring brand in an interview of her own. Some fans think this might be the royal sister-in-law’s way of sending Meg a message of support—or is it shade?

Fans spotted the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, sporting a pair of pink crystal earrings in a video released by Kensington Palace on March 8 for International Women’s Day. The clip—which came less than a day after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview on CBS—saw Duchess Kate interviewing rower Jasmine Harrison in celebration of her record-breaking journey across the Atlantic ocean.

While Kate’s interview subject certainly impressed plenty of viewers, many were focused on something else entirely: The duchess’ earrings are from Missoma, which also happens to be one of Meghan’s favorite jewelry brands. Fans wondered if the accessory was a nod to her sister-in-law following Meghan’s comments about their flower girl feud during her tell-all.

Meghan, 39, revealed to Oprah during her interview that tabloid stories which once claimed she made Kate cry were untrue—and, according to Meghan, the opposite was the case. “No,” Meghan explained when she was asked whether she ever made her sister-in-law cry, “The reverse happened.” The Duchess of Sussex went on to suggest that British media twisted the story and ran with it. “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her,” Meghan said. “And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me.”

According to Meghan, however, Kate did apologize for making her upset. “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing, which is what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. Just take accountability for it,” Meghan told Oprah.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.