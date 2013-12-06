See Kate Middleton’s Tight White Roland Mouret Dress from Every Angle

For the London premiere of “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” last night, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge opted to go a route she’s gone so many times before: She repeated a dress, and it happens to be one of our personal favorite looks of hers. She wore a super-sleek column from Roland Mouret’s Fall 2009 collection, a look she first rocked in May 2012 for a private dinner.
When she first wore the dress, she opted to play on the cream color by choosing cream and light metallic accessories. This time around, Kate made a different (and we think better) choice, to set off the cream with black accessories—including a Mulberry clutch—and a stunning halo statement necklace. She also rocked a very rare hair choice for her: a ponytail, which she tied back with a black ribbon.
Click through the gallery to see her stunning look from every angle!