Kate Middleton: Retail Gold, But Don’t Use Her Name

Photo: Samir Hussein, WireImage

Lest any brand think it in their best interest to promote a Kate Middleton association, they better watch their backs. Vogue UK reports “any label or store to use Middleton’s full name to promote or endorse a product could end up in legal trouble with the Royal Family.” Those are some figure heads you’ll have to deal with!

Let’s be clear though, we’ve all seen a generic Sienna or Victoria dress, and no reparations were ever due. A royal aid explains, “It is highly unlikely that we would have any objection if a company wanted to call a dress ‘the Kate dress.’ It may, however, be a different scenario if it was called the Catherine/Kate Middleton dress as that impacts on personal copyright.”

With that plain blue Issa dress already sold out, that Temperley dress making waves in celebrity weeklies and the demand for the white Reiss dress coming out next month super high, it seems getting Kate in your dress and not trying to steal her name would be the way to go for designers. Kate is basically retail goooold.