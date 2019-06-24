Kate Middleton May Have Regrets About Marrying Prince William

Life as a royal isn’t all tiaras and thrones. In fact, there are questions about whether Kate Middleton has regrets about marrying Prince William. Though much of the public’s focus and frenzy has been around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the past year or two, the focus shifted heavily to the future King and Queen Consort with Markle on maternity leave. For the first time since they wed in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton were embroiled in a scandal that suggested the prince cheated on his wife with her good friend, Rose Hanbury.

Though the rumors about Prince William and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley turned out to be false, the scandal did change Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship forever. Now royal fans are asking if Kate regrets marrying Will. After all, at this point, they’ve been romantically involved for nearly 20 years. From the time the tabloids got wind of Will and Kate’s relationship back in 2001 when they were just college students, Kate has been hounded by paparazzi. By being with the Duke of Cambridge, she gave up her anonymity and her privacy forever.

Though they began dating in college, Will and Kate’s relationship was full of ups an downs. They broke up twice during their time together, and they didn’t get engaged until 2010 nearly a decade after they first started seeing each other. Since William waited so long to propose, both the public and Middleton’s family were antsy. The public even dubbed the Duchess, “Waity Katy” and many questioned if the romance would ever lead to marriage.

Thankfully, things worked out. However, it hasn’t exactly been a fairytale. From the constant news cycle and speculation surrounding them, to rumors of infidelity–living your life in a fishbowl can feel harrowing. This type of visibility couldn’t have been what Kate expected when she first met William. Though the world watched the paparazzi hound Princess Diana–considering how tragically her life ended, we assumed that things might be easier for Kate.

Though the British Royals do have an agreement with the British press about printing stories based on hearsay and invading the privacy of the royals–Kate Middleton will never have a quiet life again. So does the Duchess of Cambridge regret her choice to marry Prince William?

We all long for what we don’t have, and we’re certain Kate wishes there were moments when she could fully retreat from the spotlight and raise her children under “normal” circumstances. However, she seems to be a natural in the spotlight handling everything with a grace and poise that we have never mastered.

She also wouldn’t have her adorable children, George, Charlotte, and Louis if she’d never married the prince. In the end, life always has ups and downs, and despite being in the spotlight and having to deal with tabloid rumors about her marriage, we doubt Kate Middleton would change a thing.