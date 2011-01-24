Kate Middleton Quit Her Job, Obviously

Everyone was all, OMG, Middy (what her nickname should be) and Will are so down to earth because they don’t want servants, plus she wears her dresses more than once, and she took a hand me down ring (OK, no one actually said that last one).

But really, it seems Kate Middleton suffers from the same ailment as many Fashion PR girls in NYC once they get a ring on it, suddenly having a career or even, you know, a job seems just soooo pedestrian.

Ms. Middleton has quit her position as the website designer and photographer for the Party Pieces site, owned and operated by her ‘rents. A Royal Aid confirmed the report explaining, “She has handed over her work to colleagues and is now preparing for her future life.”

No word yet if the princess-to-be plans on returning to her position post-nuptials, but something tells me she won’t be all calling her Dad and begging to get her work back from her colleagues. I can’t tell if I’m being bitter, judgemental or jealous about this. Feminism is so confusing now.

Photo: Getty Images