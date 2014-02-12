Kate Middleton Recycles Jenny Packham, Borrows the Queen’s Jewels For Charity Gala

New mom Kate Middleton has kept a relatively low profile for a majority of 2014, but the Duchess of Cambridge made her first official appearance of the year last night at the National Portrait Gallery in London, and all eyes eagerly watched as the Duchess unveiled the results of her Queen-ordered makeover.

While her look was stunning, it wasn’t exactly new. As is her preference, Middleton re-wore the navy blue silk tulle Jenny Packham gown she first wore to the 100 Women in Hedge Funds event last October. The Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at recycling her wardrobe, so we aren’t exactly surprised by her thrifty (and gorgeous) choice.

However, there was a major difference in how Kate chose to accessorize the gown this time around: with a stunning diamond-encrusted Nizam of Hyderabad Cartier necklace. The necklace, on loan from her Royal Highness, is a family heirloom, given to the Queen as a wedding present in 1947. Here’s the Queen wearing it soon after her royal wedding:

We think Kate rocked out both recycled pieces well; but then again, it’s hard to look bad in designer dresses and a strand of 38 diamonds.