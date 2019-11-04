Kate Middleton Did Her Own Makeup & Snuck Into A Pub, So She’s Truly One of Us

Sometimes you just want a normal night out on the town, you know? When you’re a royal, those become few and far between. But Kate Middleton went for a pub night out with some of the other mothers from Charlotte and George’s school. The Duchess of Cambridge used the pub’s secret entrance in Chelsea to join the other mothers from Thomas’s Battersea. Apparently, Middleton only brought “one royal protection officer” to Hollywood Arms.
As the Daily Mail reports, Middleton skillfully avoided any paparazzi by using that secret entrance that the venue has for any high profile guests who want to remain under the radar. And we don’t blame Middleton at all for using this option. She has many, many royal duties, and definitely has her hands full with her three royal children at home. So a night out, without paparazzi or royal regulations was probably very refreshing. It also made it easier for her to have a drama-free night with some other parents.
Middleton has continued to surprise fans with her modern choices. It’s repeatedly been reported that the Duchess of Cambridge prefers doing her own makeup and opted to do so for Pub Night. In fact, even on the biggest day of her life (her stunning royal wedding), she chose to do her own hair and makeup. And apparently, Queen Elizabeth agrees with her granddaughter-in-law on this one. According to the queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth does her own makeup as well. Kelly disclosed some of the monarch’s style and beauty secrets in a new book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.
William and Kate always find a little time to enjoy the smaller things in life, even when on royal duty. Can you say puppy time!? On October 18, they enjoyed some quality dog time. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined dog handlers at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, as they trained dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course.”
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined dog handlers at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, as they trained dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course. The centre at Islamabad is modelled on the UK Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray — the UK has provided training and advice to the Pakistan Armed Forces for over 10 years, and is currently supporting the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) programme, which in part breeds and trains dogs to identify explosive devices. 📷 Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #pakistan
And nothing like a little competition, right?
View this post on Instagram
At the National Cricket Academy in Lahore @TheRealPCB, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a match 🏏 with children participating in the British Council’s DOSTI programme. The DOSTI programme (Dosti means friendship in Urdu) promotes sport as an integral part of child development, and encourages social integration, increased self-esteem, and the development of important life skills in children. The Duke and Duchess joined the children, and some Pakistani cricketing legends, and some stars of the future, including @ishaheenafridi10 for a special game of cricket today…📷 PA / Kensington Palace @britishcouncil #RoyalVisitPakistan #pakistan
Simply the cutest.
View this post on Instagram
At the iconic Pakistan National Monument The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the very best of Pakistani music and culture, as well as highlighting the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship. The Duke and Duchess met well-known individuals from business, the creative arts, the Pakistan music and film industry, and members of Government. Thank you to the people of Pakistan for offering such a warm welcome to The Duke and Duchess on the first full day of their visit to the country! 📷 PA @UKinPakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan