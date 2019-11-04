Kate Middleton Did Her Own Makeup & Snuck Into A Pub, So She’s Truly One of Us

Sometimes you just want a normal night out on the town, you know? When you’re a royal, those become few and far between. But Kate Middleton went for a pub night out with some of the other mothers from Charlotte and George’s school. The Duchess of Cambridge used the pub’s secret entrance in Chelsea to join the other mothers from Thomas’s Battersea. Apparently, Middleton only brought “one royal protection officer” to Hollywood Arms.

As the Daily Mail reports, Middleton skillfully avoided any paparazzi by using that secret entrance that the venue has for any high profile guests who want to remain under the radar. And we don’t blame Middleton at all for using this option. She has many, many royal duties, and definitely has her hands full with her three royal children at home. So a night out, without paparazzi or royal regulations was probably very refreshing. It also made it easier for her to have a drama-free night with some other parents.

Middleton has continued to surprise fans with her modern choices. It’s repeatedly been reported that the Duchess of Cambridge prefers doing her own makeup and opted to do so for Pub Night. In fact, even on the biggest day of her life (her stunning royal wedding), she chose to do her own hair and makeup. And apparently, Queen Elizabeth agrees with her granddaughter-in-law on this one. According to the queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth does her own makeup as well. Kelly disclosed some of the monarch’s style and beauty secrets in a new book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

William and Kate always find a little time to enjoy the smaller things in life, even when on royal duty. Can you say puppy time!? On October 18, they enjoyed some quality dog time. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined dog handlers at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, as they trained dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course.”

And nothing like a little competition, right?

Simply the cutest.