Royal Fashion Face-Off: Kate Middleton and Princess Letizia of Spain

For quite some time, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has held on to the title of the best-dressed royal. Whether she’s cavorting about in Alexander McQueen gowns and the Queen’s jewels, Zara shift dresses, or her favorite Stuart Weitzman espadrilles, she rarely makes a misstep.

And she has been unchallenged in her position as the royal fashionista, until now. New competition for that crown, possibly more important than an actual crown, comes in the form of the Princess Letizia of Spain, who is about to become Queen. Slim and brunette (remind you of anyone?) Letizia loves tailored pencil skirts, lace cocktail dresses, and a dramatic gown now and again.

While Middleton’s style borders on conservative, Letizia’s has a cool-girl edge thanks to her love of animal prints and leather jackets. Both royals favor a mix of designer fashions, and fast fashion items, and are known for repeating outfits. Hey, royals are just like us!

When it comes down to it, which royal really is better dressed? We’ve pitted the two against each other in a fashion face-off to find out.

