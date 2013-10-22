Links to Click: Kate Middleton Books Princess Diana’s Hairstylist, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s Matching Outfits, More

With the day coming to a close, we’re taking a look back at what had us fascinated and perplexed from the great wide world of the Internet today. Enjoy!

1. Wait, what? Kate Middleton is now working with Princess Diana’s former hairstylist. [The Cut]

2. Jennifer Lawrence’s new ads for Dior are here, and we’re thinking she looks more TSwi than JLaw (we’re looking at you, Tilda). [BuzzFeed]

3. Think Halloween pumpkins aren’t stylish? Think again. [The Vivant]

4. Remember last week when Martha Stewart gave that half-backhanded compliment to Gwyneth Paltrow? Now, she’s amended her words. [Racked]

5. Remember that really creepy mask that was on the Halloween episode of “Pretty Little Liars”? Now, you can DIY! [Beauty High]

6. Print this out and give it to your man: 12 really valid reasons why wearing high heels is totally worth it. [HuffPo]

7. Some of those weird beauty tricks you hear about really do work: a group of beauty bloggers spill on their favorites. [Daily Makeover]

8. Beyoncé stepped out in Australia with Blue Ivy on her hip—and they’re wearing matching outfits. [DailyMail]