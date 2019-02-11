Kate Middleton Wore the Sweetest Tribute to Princess Diana at the BAFTAs

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning (as usual) when she arrived at the BAFTAs in London last night, and we know why. It wasn’t just the gorgeous gown and classic updo. Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana’s earrings at the BAFTAs 2019 and radiated the former princess’s joy and beauty.

Middleton and her royal husband, Prince William, hit the red carpet at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards last night for their third year in a row. Middleton wore an asymmetrical Alexander McQueen white gown with floral decorations on her left shoulder. She paired the striking dress with a white clutch, a sparkling diamond bracelet and a pair of her late mother-in-law’s pearl and silver earrings. They were the perfect addition to Middleton’s simple yet elegant look and a wonderful way to honor Prince William’s mother. Princess Diana wore the same earrings in 1995 when she accepted the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Middleton and Prince William arrived in style and hit the red carpet with their usual grace and poise. The charming couple looked picture perfect, with the Prince opting for a simple black tuxedo. The Prince and his wife also chatted with some of the nominees and winners of the 2019 BAFTAs.

Here is the royal couple on the red carpet outside Royal Albert Hall:

Here you can spot Princess Diana’s beautiful earrings up close.

And an adorable exchange between the two while in the audience. (The girl on the right in the background is feeling all the emotions. Look at that hand to the heart—we’re with you, girl. We love them too!)

The prince shared laughs with The Favourite stars Olivia Coleman and Rachel Weisz, who both took home awards for their performances in the film.

Princess Kate shared some quality time with Dermont O’Leary.

She radiated joy and Princess Diana’s earrings really did pull the whole outfit together.

This isn’t the first time our favorite 37-year-old Duchess has worn Princess Diana’s jewelry for special events. On October 20th, 2018 she wore one of the Princesses’ tiaras, known as the Lover’s Knot tiara, to a state dinner at Buckingham palace.

Princess Diana received the Lover’s Knot tiara as a wedding present for her marriage to Prince Charles,Town & Country reports. The tiara, which was once one of Princess Diana’s most iconic pieces, seems to have quickly become a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge. Middleton has worn the sentimental piece numerous times since marrying Prince William. At the State Dinner, Middleton also donned Princess Diana’s pearl earrings. She loves her pearls! And we can see why—she always looks stunning.