Prince William & Kate Middleton Arrived Separate at the Queen’s Xmas Lunch Amid Marriage Trouble Rumors

There’s a good reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton took separate cars to Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas lunch, and no, it’s not because of marriage troubles. As reported by Cosmopolitan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived separate at the Queen’s Christmas lunch this week. Kate came last with daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, and son Prince Louis, 1, while Prince William came first with the couple’s eldest son, Prince George, 6.

Given that there’s been a lot reported about the couple’s marriage, especially after viewers thought Kate turned down William’s PDA on BBC One’s recent A Berry Royal Christmas special, fans assumed that the Duke and Duchess arrived separate because of tension in their relationship. Turns out, they have a very good reason for not driving carpool. “There’s been no falling out between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” a source told TMZ. “The couple rode separately because Prince George and William needed to be at Buckingham Palace 30 minutes earlier for a special event. TMZ also reported that the reason “will soon be made public, and explain the whole car situation.” The couple, for their part, did leave together, as seen by the photo below.

The Queen’s Christmas dinner comes after a tumultuous year for the couple following rumors that Prince William cheated on Kate with her former friend Rose Hanbury. The rumors surface in March and continued for months. William’s lawyers responded to the claims in March. “In addition to being false and highly damaging, the publication of false speculation in respect of our client’s private life also constitutes a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights,” they wrote in letters to several publications.

If it sounds messy, it’s because it is. We’re glad now that William and Kate are in a good place in the marriage. The rumors around Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, have finally subsided. Now onto a royal holiday.