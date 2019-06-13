We Finally Know Kate Middleton’s Reaction to Prince William & Rose Hanbury’s Alleged Affair

It seems like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have put their recent scandal behind them. We finally know Kate Middleton’s response to Prince William and Rose Hanbury’s cheating rumors, and, according to a source for Us Weekly, the mom of three is determined to make her relationship work — no matter what the rumor mill is saying.

According to Us Weekly’s source, the speculation that William had an affair with Hanbury, Middleton’s former friend, and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, “didn’t go down well with Kate.” “Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” an anonymous family friend of Middleton’s told Us Weekly.

It wasn’t until Middleton took a step back to examine her relationship with William that she decided to prioritize her marriage with the prince and repair their relationship. “It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often,” the source said.

The insider continued, “It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different. They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”

Rumors of William and Hanbury’s alleged affair started in April when In Touch Weekly reported that William cheated on Middleton with Hanbury when the duchess was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Kensington Palace hasn’t responded to the rumors, however, William has threatened legal action against media who have reported the story.

Originally posted on SheKnows.