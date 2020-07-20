The Real Reason Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Weren’t at Princess Beatrice’s Wedding

A royal reason. Here’s why Kate Middleton and Prince William weren’t at Princess Beatrice’s wedding. For those who don’t know, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a secret-garden-themed wedding on Friday, July 17, at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Guests included Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as Princess Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. The bride’s sister, Princess Eugenie, was also there. Missing, however, were Princess Beatrice’s cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their respective wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, the former Duchess of Sussex.

So why weren’t they there? Well, the press release for Princess Beatrice’s wedding revealed that the bride and groom decided to keep their wedding as small and as intimate as possible, which may explain why many of the guests were immediate family members. “The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,” the press release read.

The statement continued, “The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, the couple’s parents and siblings. The Bride was walked down the aisle by her Father. Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie was best man and pageboy.”

The release also revealed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo limited their guest list “in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family. A source also told Town & Country that the ceremony was limited to “under 20 people” for the health and safety of the couple’s guests. “It was, for the most part, his and her immediate family,” the insider said, noting that Meghan and Harry, who live in Los Angeles at the time with their 1-year-old son Archie, would likely not subject themselves to the risks of international travel to attend a royal wedding.

A source did tell Harper’s Bazaar, however, that Meghan and Harry did reach out privately to Princess Beatrice to congratulate her and her husband on their wedding. Kate and William also shared their congratulations with the newlyweds on their @kensingtonroyal Instagram, where they posted a photo of Beatrice and Edoardo, as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, outside the chapel. “Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edorado Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote.

As for the ceremony itself, a source told People that Princess Beatrice wore a hand-me-down wedding dress and tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The dress was a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta gown by Norman Hartnell, who also designed the Queen’s wedding gown in 1947. The diamond tiara, which was first owned by Queen Mary, was also worn by Queen Elizabeth II and when she married Prince Philip more than 50 years ago. The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, also wore the same tiara on her wedding day in 1973.

“The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close,” a source told People at the time, adding that the tiara is “arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet.”