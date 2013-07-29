All the Details on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s New Country Home

With a new baby on board, it’s no surprise that Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking to spread out a bit and nest. Of course, they have plenty of space in their main residence—a 20-room spread in Kensington Palace—but it’s part of the grand royal tradition to live part-time in a lavish country compound. Luckily for them, the Queen had the perfect place in mind: Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which she owns and has now gifted to the couple.

Located incredibly close to the Queen’s lavish residence at Sandringham, Anmer Hall is a stunning Georgian home that boasts a whopping ten bedrooms, in case the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decide they want to add more adorable babies to their brood. Unfortunately, the current tenant, timber company owner James Everett, has resided in the property since 2000—and has a few years left on his lease.

Many speculated whether or not Everett, whose business is also run from the property’s vast stables, would be willing to go. However, it’s just been confirmed that he is packing up shop—and Will and Kate will get their romantic country retreat in a matter of months. We guess that when the Queen is your landlord, you don’t really have a choice but to pack up and find somewhere else to live.

Everett denied receiving any compensation from the Royal Family, but we’re willing to bet they sweetened the eviction pot somehow. Maybe he’ll be invited to private family dinners and he’ll get to see the adorable outfits Prince George is being dressed up in.

And don’t think that Will and Kate are moving into this property as is—massive renovations are already underway. People is reporting that Charles Morris, whose great-great-grandfather Sir John Kelk built London’s Royal Albert Hall, is creating a “garden room” off the side of the kitchen. A wood storage room is reportedly being converted into a sitting room and bathroom, while a garage is being turned into an “equipment room,” which many speculate will be used by royal police protection officers. The driveway is being re-routed, and extra trees are being planted around the house for the sake of privacy for the most famous couple in the world.

Take a look at the house below and let us know what you think! Is this palatial pad worthy of these royals?


