Kate Middleton & Prince William Birthday Message to Meghan Markle May Have Been a Royal Peace Offering

A fresh start. Kate Middleton and Prince William sent Meghan Markle a birthday message amid reports of a feud between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry. In honor of Meghan’s 39th birthday on Tuesday, August 4, William and Kate took to their Instagram to post a sweet tribute in honor of their sister-in-law.

The Instagram tribute included a picture of Meghan with a young girl, as they held hands. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈,” Will and Kate wrote in the caption, which some fans consider a peace offering after months of reports of a feud between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, especially after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to leave the royal family for a life in North America in January.

Along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II also wished Meghan a happy birthday in an Instagram post. The post, which featured a picture of the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex at a royal visit to Cheshire in 2018, included the caption: “🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! 📸 The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018.” Likewise, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Charles’ wife, Camila Parker Bowles, also sent birthday wishes to Meghan, writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

The British royal family’s birthday messages come ahead of the release of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which details the relationships between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, and where both couples feel about each other now. Among the book’s revelations is that Harry and William’s feud started in 2016 when Harry’s relationship with Meghan was in its early stages. According to the book, William referred to Meghan as “this girl,” which annoyed Harry. But what “pissed” Harry off the most was that William told his younger brother to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl” so he could “make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.”

The conversation led Harry to become “pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing,” which was the start of their fractured relationship. “Some felt it was an overreaction. But then, this sums them up as people—William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally,” the authors wrote.

Likewise, the book claims that a senior member of the royal family also referred to Meghan as “Harry’s showgirl,” which further caused tension between the Sussexes as the other royals. Another senior member was also overheard telling someone about Meghan, “There’s something about her I don’t trust,” according to the book.

Fast forward to January 2020, and Meghan and Harry announced on their Instagram that they decided to take a step back as senior members of the royal family to move to Canada with their 1-year-old son Archie Mountbatten Windsor. After a couple months in Canada, Meghan and Harry relocated to Los Angeles where they currently live.