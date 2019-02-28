Are Kate Middleton & Prince William Ready for Royal Baby No. 4?

If you thought Kate Middleton would stop after an heir and a spare…? Well, he already proved you wrong with baby Louis. Middleton loves a big family! And now might be the perfect time. It looks like Kate Middleton and Prince William are ready for baby four. The Duchess totally has baby fever!

On Thursday, February 28, the royal mom of three met a five-month-old baby boy and said she’s feeling “broody.” Middleton is on tour with Prince William in Northern Ireland. Middleton—understandably—couldn’t resist the sweet baby! The duchess of Cambridge gushed to the five-month-old’s dad, Alan Barr, “He’s gorgeous! It makes me feel broody.”

She then cuddled up next to baby James Barr saying, “You’re a very sweet little boy.” Aww.

The dad then asked Middleton, “Baby number four?” To which the gorgeous brunette replied saying, ““I think William would be a little worried.”

Hmm… is this Middleton’s hint to her hubby, and possibly the world, that it’s time for royal baby number 4? We’d absolutely love that. But Kate seems to think Prince William wouldn’t be fully on board just yet. The young royals welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, 10 months ago. He’s back at home in London with his older siblings, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, while his parents spend two days in Ireland.

The royal parents can’t seem to get enough of kids, though. Middleton played soccer with some kids on Wednesday, February 27. And the Duchess revealed that her eldest son—and the future King—thinks her soccer skills are “rubbish.”

OH-EM-GEE. Prince George is the most adorable sass-monster we’ve ever seen. We all need more of him in our lives.

William also had his own fun with a group of kids who were “hatching” dinosaur eggs. It was part of an event for Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start. The organization supports physical and cognitive development in children.

The royal family is about to grow, though! So Middleton will have her baby fix. The Duchess of Sussex and Middleton’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is expecting her first child in April.

George, Charlotte and Louis will all have a little cousin!