This Is How Kate Middleton & Prince William Are *Really* Doing After The Rose Hanbury Scandal

We’ve been wondering about these two! Kate and William’s body language post-Rose Hanbury scandal reveals so much about the current status of the Duchess and the Prince’s marriage. Back in April, it looked for a hot second, like the beloved royal couple’s relationship was coming apart at the seams. Rumors were all over the internet claiming that Prince William had had an affair with Rose Hanbury–a close friend of Kate’s. Thankfully after several weeks of speculation, the rumors were squashed as false and malicious lies.
Still, though they’ve been together for nearly two decades, the close scrutiny on their relationship certainly affected William and Kate in different ways. The Cambridges chose not to speak out against the allegations publically, but sources close to the couple said it make them both take a step back and reevaluate several things. However, after a recent appearance at Wimbledon together, we can finally see for ourselves how Will and Kate are really doing.
Relationship expert Dr. Nikki Goldstein said that we can just look at the royal pairs matching attire and massive smiles to see that they’re more in sync than ever. “We tend to want to fit in with the person we are dating,” she told Huffington Post Australia. “Yes we are all unique, but we want to, as a couple, look united and as if we ‘fit.’ You conform to the environment that you’re in, so it’s only natural that when you’re dating someone, even automatically without knowing- you will start to change your style so that you blend in with them.”
Dr. Goldstein wasn’t the only one who noticed that the college sweethearts looked smitten with each other. Body language expert Judi James told The Sun,
The body distance and touch-free behavior combined with the intense and mutual eye-gaze and wide, amused-looking smiles suggest strong ties of friendship as well as their bonds as a married couple. William’s wide grin suggests Kate enhances his life and lifts his mood.
We’re just glad these two have put all of that drama behind them. Let’s hope that Rose Hanbury is also having a posh and stress-free summer.
