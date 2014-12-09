Royal Worlds Collide: Kate and William Met Beyonce and Jay Z in Brooklyn

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, came face-to-face with royalty of the pop variety yesterday at a basketball game in Brooklyn last night. The couple was all smiles as they were introduced to Jay-Z and Beyoncé during the second half of the game, which pitted the Brooklyn Nets against the Clevelend Cavaliers (yes, LeBron was also there), sending the surrounding paparazzi into a photo frenzy. The two couples exchanged pleasantries on the court while the crowd went wild—cameras rolled and cell phone cameras snapped—though so far, no word on what was discussed. (Sports? Brooklyn? A play-date for Blue and George?!)

Kate, who is now five months pregnant, sat courtside in a shimmering tweed coat by Tory Burch, which she also wore earlier in the day for a reception where the royal couple met with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

After the game, Kate and William also got to get some face-time with the LeBron James, who gifted the couple with two basketball jerseys—including a little one for Prince George!