Kate Middleton, Prince William and Baby George Release New Family Portrait!

At long last, we’re getting a look at the world’s most powerful baby! Eight months after royal baby George‘s birth, Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a new family portrait—and it’s obviously perfect and modern.

The photo—shot by photographer Jason Bell earlier this month—showcases Kate, Wills, and George (who seems to be locked in a staring competition with their cocker spaniel Lupo) sitting at the window of their apartment at Kensington Palace in London. For a simple picture, it manages to speak volumes about the family, with words like “neighborly” and “friendly” coming to mind. (“Never before has a royal portrait beckoned to an audience with quite the same promise of effortless informality,” wrote the Daily Mail.)

Apart from its casual nature and Instagram filter tones, the portrait also proves what we already knew: That Kate is gorgeous and that George is too cute for words. Check out that sweater!