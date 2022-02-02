Kate Just Took Over Harry’s Royal Patronage a Year After the Queen Stripped It From Him

Years ago, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s patronages were once split rather evenly. However, that was before the Duke of Sussex made his decision to step away from his role in the royal family—and now, Duchess Kate is taking over one of the royal patronages Harry lost.

The Sussexes were forced to relinquish their patronages—which included the RFU, the RFL, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, the Royal National Theatre, and the Association of Commonwealth Universities—to the Queen in February 2021 after their royal exit. Nearly a year later, the Queen has decided to allow Duchess Kate to take over one of the patronages that Harry once held. On February 2, 2022, the Duchess of Cambridge announced that she is the new patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. Prior to her brother-in-law’s resignation from royal duties, he served as the royal patron for both organizations for five years.

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union — two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish,” Duchess Kate wrote alongside a video of her throwing a rugby ball around in a field of players. “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”

Along with her announcement, Duchess Kate kicked off her new role as patron by visiting the players and staff of England’s men’s and women’s national teams at Twickenham Stadium in London ahead of the annual Six Nations Championship competition beginning on February 5, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth’s decision to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal patronages came after the couple announced they would permanently step down from their roles as working members of the royal family in February 2021. As part of their resignation, the monarch revealed that the couple would retain their titles as duke and duchess, but were required to return their patronages. Harry, for his part, also had to give up his military titles.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” read a statement by Buckingham Palace at the time. “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

