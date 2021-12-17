Kate Is Still ‘Upset’ Over Her & William’s ‘Hugely Stressful’ Feud With Harry & Meghan

The royal drama continues. Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship hasn’t been the same since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s feud with Prince William.

A source told People on December 16, 2021, that the Duchess of Cambridge is still “really, really upset about it all,” especially because of how “distraught” the feud with her in-laws makes her husband. “Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it’s pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough,” the insider said.

The comments comes after Meghan talked about Kate in a CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where she responded to past reports that she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry due to an argument they had over Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress at her wedding to Harry in May 2018. “The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” Meghan said. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.” Meghan went on to note that Kate has since apologized for the incident. “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing,” Meghan said.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Meghan and Kate hadn’t spoken for more than a year and that their fallout was, in part, due to their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William’s drama. “There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly,” the insider said.

However, things seemed to have changed between the sisters-in-law in June 2021 when Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana. “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

A source also told Us Weekly in August 2021 that Meghan and Kate have since reconnected despite the ill will that remains between their husbands. “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” the insider said. “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan told viewers that she’s also tired of the narrative that she and Kate dislike each other. “If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me,” she explained at the time,” she said.

