Here’s What Kate Middleton Bought Prince George for Christmas

‘Tis the season! Stateside celebrities aren’t the only ones getting in the festive spirit; sources tell the U.K.’s Mirror that Kate Middleton has been shopping for gifts to bestow upon little Prince George Alexander Louis. So far she’s placed under the royal Christmas tree: an all-too-adorable baby-sized sweater with the Union Jack flag on it, and a T-shirt decorated with cartoon forms of the iconic Buckingham Palace guards.

The Duchess has been known to shop for baby goods at the Chelsea location of stylish infant boutique Trotters, which is where she picked up her latest treats for George. The sweater in question, which costs a relatively modest $57, is even called the “George” after the wee one. Check it out:

“Kate thought they were great fun to give George,” the source told Mirror. “He’ll be king one day, so the flag is very appropriate.”

As if we needed a reminder!