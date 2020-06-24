Kate Middleton Doesn’t Want Anyone to Think She’s ‘Struggling’ Despite the Pressures of Her Role

She’s doing fine, thanks for asking. Kate Middleton’s “pressures” over being future Queen after Elizabeth II aren’t keeping her too bogged down. Amid recent reports that the Duchess of Cambridge felt overwhelmed with an increased workload following the Sussexes’ royal exit, sources close to Kate are now setting the record straight.

A close source told PEOPLE that Kate, 38, “certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling,” in the outlet’s late June 2020 cover story. “I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth, because it really isn’t the case. If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability.”

Concerns arose when various U.K. outlets began claiming that Kate was “exhausted” and “overwhelmed” by her newfound duties after Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, officially left for their new life in America. She and Prince William, 38, wasted no time in getting involved with charity work and public appearances, even amid ongoing health crises. The Cambridges even snatched up Meghan and Harry’s former social media expert to help manage their new and improved Instagram page. But nobody said the transition has been easy.

“Those who know [Kate] say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job,” Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, told People. “But at the same time, she’d have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure.”

A royal household source adds, “Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William. None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them.”

Even so, Kate is apparently taking it all in stride—not struggle. The Queen-to-be understands the significance of her role, and will do anything she needs “to step up to the plate,” says People’s close source.