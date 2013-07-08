Links to Click: Inside Zuhair Murad’s Workshop, Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy Cravings, More

See the stories that made our reading list today!

1. Is “bacne” ruining your bikini plans this summer? Well, don’t worry—here are some ways to get rid of it. [Beauty High]

2. Ryan Reynolds says that he and Blake Lively want to have a huge family. Shocker. [Us]

3. Is Karl Lagerfeld trying his gloved hand at interior design? [WWD]

4. Ever wonder what actually goes down in a Paris atelier? Take a look inside Zuhair Murad’s! [The Vivant]

5. Guess what? Another royal baby is on the way! [The Daily Beast]

6. Think you’re applying your sunscreen correctly? You probably aren’t. [Daily Makeover]

7. See more images from Cara Delevingne‘s Fendi campaign. [Grazia]

8. Everyone is freaking out about the upcoming M.I.A. documentary. Here’s why. [Jezebel]

9. Lauryn Hill is officially in prison. [People]

10. Latest Kate Middleton baby rumor? She’s craving curry. [The Cut]