More Evidence Kate Middleton Isn’t a Mere Mortal: Her Post-Baby Body

We can always count on Kate Middleton to make us feel infinitely inferior, and her appearance earlier today at a SportAid charity event is no exception. Indeed, it’s one for the books, as it marks the first time the Duchess of Cambridge’s abs made their post-pregnancy appearance, and, like their owner, they’re perfect.

In true Kate fashion, and perhaps to highlight that she’s back to her pre-baby weight after giving birth to Prince George in late July, the royal repeated the outfit she wore to the Summer Olympics in 2012. For the occasion, the Duchess wore her beloved J.Brand skinny jeans in dark navy, a Ralph Lauren nautical top and a navy Smythe blazer. And because she’s, you know, superhuman and a princess, Kate donned her favorite Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley Corkswoon wedges—and proceeded to play volleyball in them, as one does.