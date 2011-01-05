Kate Middleton: Pop Icon

Kate Middleton is the new cover girl of UK’s February 2011 Tatler. She gets the full Warhol silk screen treatment, and her hair looks especially good.

I also actually think it’s quite genius. We take the notion of celebrity incredibly lightly, like say, anyone on Bridalplasty or who gives birth at the age of 16 has a shot at a weekly cover. Kate Middleton, who is engaged to real and actual royalty, would be famous now whether it was 2011 or 1411.

Warhol’s notion of celebrity is that everyone gets their 15 minutes, but the future Princess Kate is famous in a real, tangible, global way now. If only there were really four of her press in 2011 is far more voracious than ever before.