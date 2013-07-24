Links To Click: Kate Middleton’s Polka-Dot Dress Crashes Site, Best Beauty Blogs, More

1. Jenny Packham‘s website crashed after word got out she designed the baby blue polka dot dress worn by Kate Middleton for her first appearance with her newborn son. [Vogue UK]

2. Get ready for some serious distraction. Here’s a list of the 50 Best Beauty Blogs to follow. [Beauty High]

3. Supermodel and ‘The Face’ star Coco Rocha talks Irish dance competitions, learning how to pose in Taipei, and the time she didn’t get the coveted Prada exclusive. [BuzzFeed]

4. Models at a Miami Swim Week show got the thumbs up from Dennis Rodman, who looked like he was having a little too much fun. [MTV Style]

5. Get all the facts with this James Turrell cheat sheet: Everything you need to know about the artist of the moment. [The Vivant]

6. Karl Lagerfeld continues his collaboration streak by teaming with Italia founder Lapo Elkann, on a capsule collection of eyewear for men and women that reflects the aesthetic of both fashionable gents. [WWD]

7. Spend too much time in the sun? Read up on sunburn remedies to sooth red, irritated skin. [Daily Makeover]

8. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ fans will be pleased to hear that former beauty queen Kenya Moore will be back for the show’s sixth season (and she’s getting a hefty raise.) [ US Weekly

9. Could Nudy Patooty, a line of undershirts that eliminates sweat and body odor be the answer to all of our smelly woes? Brand founder and former equity sales trader Michelle Shemilt thinks so. [Fashionista].

10. Rapper/comedien/producer/all-around cool kid, Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, has a new song out and it’s called ‘Centipede’. [SoundCloud]

