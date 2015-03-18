StyleCaster
Kate Middleton Made a $63 ASOS Dress Look Like a Million Bucks

Kristen Bousquet
by
7 Shares
Photo: WENN

There are certain women in this world who can wear a burlap sack and make it look like Dior couture. Kate Middleton is one such freak of nature person, but ever since she became a Duchess, she’s done nothing but show us that fashion doesn’t need to be expensive to look good. The latest proof? A $63 ASOS dress she wore on Wednesday to tour a children’s center in London.

We’ve found the exact dress on ASOS’ site—it’s maternity, obviously—but if you’re into the look, we also found a similar version that’ll suit non-pregnant ladies, too.

Even more exciting, Kate revealed her due date is about a month away—mid-April, to be exact—so it’s safe to say that royal baby watch officially starts now.

