Kate Middleton’s Old Nickname Is Hella Disrespectful

Why does it always seem like the women of the British Royal Family are always getting the short end of the stick? Though most of the press’ ire is towards Meghan Markle these days, Kate Middleton was given a horrible nickname when she began dating Prince William almost two decades ago. Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have only been married since 2011–they began dating back in 2001 when they were both students at St. Andrews University. When they graduated in 2004–the press was sure that the prince would propose, but that did not happen for another six years.

Like any young couple in the public eye, Will and Kate’s relationship was riddled with ups and downs including breakups, tabloid drama, and public pressure. Since they were together for nearly ten years, before the prince asked the duchess to be his wife–Middleton was given the nickname, “Waity Katy” by the press. This was after watching the pair go through a couple of big blow-ups. Though Prince William and Middleton called things off once in 2003, their big breakup in 2007 was so bad that the public never thought they would get back together.

Thankfully, the prince saw the error of his ways and quickly corrected his less-than-prince-like behavior to win the duchess over again. However, he did not ask Kate to be his wife for another three years. With such a long romantic history, the press and Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton were concerned that the future Crowned King was just stringing his college sweetheart along. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair, “I know that it was the Christmas of 2009 when [Kate’s mother] Carole was getting quite concerned. Kate was nearing 30, there was still no ring on her finger.”

In addition to her mother’s concerns (and possibly her own questions about her relationship), the duchess was also being hounded by the name “Waity Katy” since she seemed to waiting on the prince to make a choice about her. It was a nickname that she absolutely hated. Despite the concerns of outsiders, it was apparent that it was always Prince William and Kate Middleton’s intention to become husband and wife. However, they wanted to live their lives a bit before they settled down.

Middleton moved to London after college to work and travel. Meanwhile, the prince enrolled in the Royal Military Academy two hours away in Sandhurst, England. The prince wanted to finish his military training as a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot before he tied the knot. Nicholl revealed,

I suppose what none of us knew was that [she] and William had actually made a secret pact to be married way back in 2007, after they got together after their second major breakup. This was a secret pact. And we know that this is a couple who are very good at keeping secrets. So really, Kate had the last laugh, because she’s got her prince.

The prince finally proposed in the fall of 2010 during a romantic trip to Kenya with Princess Diana’s gorgeous 12-carat sapphire ring. Unfortunately, despite their precious kiddos, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, rumors surrounding the alleged cracks in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship haven’t exactly died down.

Rumors are swirling that the prince cheated on his wife with her good friend, Rose Hansbury, and little has been said or done to address the reports.