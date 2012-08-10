The Best Kate Middleton Moments From the 2012 London Olympics

The 2012 London Olympics have been an insane ride. Between the excellent athletes we’ve been introduced to (we’re looking at you, Gabby Douglas and Ryan Lochte!) and the always entertaining celebrity sightings in the stands, there’s been something for everyone — even those of us who aren’t exactly the most athletically inclined.

Of all of the famous people who stepped out to check out the games, Kate Middleton has by far been the best to follow. Not only did the Duchess of Cambridge check out more matches than anyone, but she was genuinely really into it. This isn’t too surprising — after all, she is England born and bred and isn’t afraid to show her passion for her country.

In honor of the Olympics coming to a close this Sunday, we decided to compose a gallery of Kate Middleton’s best moments — from her reactions on the sidelines to her super cute bonding moments with brother-in-law Prince Harry.