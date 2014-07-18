12 Ways Kate Middleton Is Redefining ‘Mom’ Style

Prince George is a full year old! Can you believe it? In the first year of his life, Kate Middleton has given some pretty amazing mom style inspiration. Here, the twelve ways she’s resetting the rules.

1. Yes, you can wear sequins as a mom. Your biggest problem should just be finding the right occasion!

2. Mom jeans, schmom jeans. Kate Middleton wore jeggings after giving birth. She is really quite brave.

3. Most women want to avoid bright colors, but Kate embraces them, even school-bus yellow!

4. It might seem dweeby to match your outfit to your husband’s, but the Cambridges make it look surprisingly chic and relaxed.

5. Kate always emphasizes her waist, even though you’d think a new mom would want to distract from the area.

6. You don’t have to get a bob the moment you give birth. Kate has kept her long, bouncy hairstyle as a mom (and wouldn’t you, if your hair looked like hers).

7. Kate Middleton was beloved for her style before becoming a mom, so it’s no surprise that she’d set trends in this new stage of her life. She started off by not hiding her remaining baby belly immediately after giving birth when she left the hospital.

8. Think you have to be a bride to wear head-to-toe white? Kate Middleton rocked a long-sleeved, long white gown for a red carpet… with a Zara necklace, no less!

9. Kate seems to have developed a mom uniform, but it’s neither boring nor elderly: striped tops, skinny jeans, loafers. Comfy and cool!

10. How many women get style tips from their mothers-in-law? Kate Middleton continues to mirror Princess Diana’s legendary style, as when she too wore a red suit to arrive down under with her family.

11. As a royal, Kate Middleton has to wear lots of formal little suits, but she shakes up the shape, wearing suits with swing skirts.

12. Diane von Furstenberg’s wrap dress is a classic for a reason! Kate Middleton knows that the fit is perfect for women of any size, and manages to look both retro and modern when she wears hers.

