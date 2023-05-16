Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & Rose Hanbury Keep Copying Each Other

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery but one can’t help but wonder if that’s really the case when this web of royals are all involved. In this case, if Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Rose Hanbury’s shoes all look oddly familiar, it’s because they are actually all wearing an identical pair. For almost $1,000 a pair, these black heels better be comfortable—otherwise, this imitation game seems like a little too much of a coincidence. Let me break down this modern-day Cinderella royal shoe situation for you.

Meghan Markle, in this case, is the trendsetter. The Duchess of Sussex has been wearing heels by the Italian shoe brand, Auazzura, for years and pretty much introduced them to the rest of the royal family. Meghan Markle has heels by the brand in almost every style and color and even wore a custom pair of Aquazzura heels on her wedding day. There’s one pair of shoes by the brand in particular that Meghan Markle seems to love the most: the Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps. The Duchess of Sussex has worn the same black pair numerous times over the past few years, packing them in her suitcase for appearances around the world and pairing them with formal outfits for official outings.

Back in 2018, she paired them with a sleek black dress with velvet paneling for an exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts.

She wore them again in 2019 during a visit to Ireland with another chic all-black look. These are just a few examples of the many times Meghan Markle has worn the Bow Tie Pumps, and it seems like other members of the royal circle were finally influenced.

Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps

The heels are made in Italy and retail for $850.

While Meghan Markle did not attend the coronation weekend, her shoes still made an appearance. Kate Middleton wore the exact same black Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps during a busy week of events for the Coronation of King Charles III. At a lunch for world leaders ahead of the coronation, the Princess of Wales paired the black suede heels with a simple black and white long-sleeve dress by Jenny Packham. She accessorized with a pair of pearl drop earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton wore a second pair of blue Aquazzura heels later in the week (which Meghan Markle also has in her closet) which leads me back to the theory that Aquazzura must make an incredibly comfortable pair of heels.

However, three times a charm when Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attended the Coronation of King Charles III in the same black Aquazzura pumps that Kate Middleton had worn earlier in the week. If you’re not familiar with Rose Hanbury, you can read a full overview of the former model here. Rose Hanbury is close with Kate Middleton, Prince William and the royal family despite false rumors, which have been disproven, that she was the “other woman” in Prince William’s life.

In this case, it’s possible that Rose Hanbury received the Aquazzura shoe recommendation from her friend Kate Middleton. Taking notes from Kate Middleton, Rose Hanbury paired her heels with a black and white outfit that featured a slight puff-sleeve and bow on the collar. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a black headpiece.

During the coronation, Meghan Markle swapped her heels out for hiking boots and spent the weekend in California. It will be interesting to see which member of the trio wears the famous heels next.